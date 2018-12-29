One killed after trying to stop friend from driving under the influence in Paso, police say

One person is dead after being thrown from a car while trying to stop a friend from driving under the influence, police say.
According to officials, at about 10:40 p.m. Friday, Paso Robles police officers were dispatched to Santa Maria Brewing Co., located at 14th and Park, for a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.
Officers said friends of Sarah Hale, 21, of Paso Robles had attempted to stop her from driving while being under the influence. Officials said that while attempting to stop Hale, one person was thrown from the vehicle and struck the pavement.
Hale was located at her residence a short time later and arrested for suspicion of felony driving under the influence and felony hit and run. Officials said Hale was booked in San Luis Obispo County jail and released after posting bail.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Sierra Vista Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to a press release.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Comments