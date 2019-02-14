Paso Robles woman charged in death of man police say tried to stop her driving drunk

A Paso Robles woman accused of killing a man who tried to stop her from driving drunk was charged Wednesday with causing his death and fleeing the scene of the crash.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office charged Sarah Hale, 21, with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol level exceeding 0.08 percent and fleeing the scene of an accident, according to court records.

Jose Armando Montes Guillen — referred to as “J.M.” in the court complaint — sustained fatal injuries Dec. 28 after he was thrown to the ground by Hale’s vehicle at Santa Maria Brewing Co. in Paso Robles, police said.

Police said Gullen, 21, tried to stop Hale from driving away from the brewery.

He was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, where he died from his injuries.

Hale allegedly fled the scene of the incident, and police later found her at her home. She was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and felony hit-and-run.

Hale was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, but has remained free since her arrest after posting bail.

She’ll appear in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on Thursday for an arraignment hearing.