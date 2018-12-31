Paso Robles police identify man who died trying to stop friend from driving intoxicated

Paso Robles police on Monday identified the man killed while trying to prevent an intoxicated friend from driving.

Jose Montes Guillen, 21, of Paso Robles sustained fatal injuries on Friday night near Santa Maria Brewing Co. at 14th and Park streets, Cmdr. Caleb Davis said on Monday.

Montes Guillen was attempting to stop Sarah Hale, 21, from driving while intoxicated and was thrown from the vehicle, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release.

He was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Hale allegedly fled the scene of the incident, and police found her at her residence a short time later. She was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and felony hit-and-run.

Hale was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail and was released after posting bail.

Davis said the circumstances surrounding Montes Guillen’s death remain under investigation.

Montes Guillen’s friends and family members plan to host a candlelight vigil in his honor on Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. at Centennial Park in Paso Robles.

They’ve also started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Montes Guillen’s family. To donate, visit gofundme.com/montes-family-expenses.