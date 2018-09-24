Police find home burglary suspect hiding behind car in Paso Robles

Paso Robles police have arrested a 20-year-old man they say burglarized a home last week.

Police arrested Jose Armando Montes Guillen on Saturday in connection to a residential burglary in the 1200 block of Katherine Court.

According to a news release, the owner of the home returned home Thursday and discovered a man — later identified from surveillance footage as Guillen — inside her bedroom. The man fled with a backpack containing stolen items from the home, police said.

On Saturday, Paso Robles police received a citizen tip that Guillen had been seen in the 1600 block of Christina Court.

Officers responded to the area and found Guillen attempting to hide behind a parked vehicle, police said.

He was taken into custody and booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony burglary. As of Monday, Guillen appeared to no longer be in custody.

The investigation into the burglary is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about the crime to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. You can also call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-7867 or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message to 274637.

