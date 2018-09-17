Man arrested on burglary charges after he was found hiding in a closed business, cops say

A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning by Arroyo Grande police after they found him hiding in a business that was closed for renovations, according to a news release from the police department.

At about 6:20 a.m., an alarm sounded at a business that had been closed for “construction renovations,” police said.

Police responded to the business, located at 1154 E. Grand Ave., and found the front door open, according to the release.

Police searched the building and allegedly found a man, identified as John Guevara, hiding within.

Guevara “had no lawful purpose to be on the property,” police said. Authorities found a key lock box that had been opened, and said Guevara had burglary tools and a battery pack in his pocket.

The battery pack had been removed from a burglary alarm control panel on the property, police said.

Guevara was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary, possessing burglary tools and prowling, according to police.

He was being held Monday at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to jail records.

