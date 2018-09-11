Cal Poly sees rise in rapes, burglaries and car thefts reported on campus

The number of reported on-campus rapes, burglaries and motor vehicle thefts at Cal Poly all increased last year, according to university data released Tuesday.

There were 10 on-campus rape cases reported — including seven in the residence halls — and one that occurred off campus. That compares to the 11 reported rape cases in 2016, seven of which occurred on campus. In 2015, nine rapes were reported in total, with seven occurring on campus.

Additionally last year, there were five reported cases of stalking, more than double the number from the previous year, and eight cases of fondling, up from five the year before.

On-campus burglaries increased by one to 13, and there were seven reported motor vehicle thefts, a sharp increase from 2016 when none were reported.

The statistics come from Cal Poly’s 2018 Annual Security Report. The federal Clery Act mandates “all institutions of higher education that participate in federal student financial aid programs to disclose information about certain campus policies, procedures, and crimes reported to have occurred on the campus and certain off-campus locations.”

University police made six off-campus liquor-law arrests last year, a significant decrease from the 23 reported in 2016. There were 292 on-campus liquor-law referrals in 2017, up from the 216 reported the previous year.

Police made 12 drug related arrests in 2017 — none occurring off campus. That marked decrease comes one year after 16 off-campus drug arrests were reported, according to the data.

Five weapons-related arrests were made in 2017.

There were no reported murders or hate crimes last year, the data shows. But that period ended Dec. 31, 2017, before the flurry of racist incidents rocked the campus this past spring.

Not all reported crimes resulted in prosecutions or convictions, and the report only includes those crimes that were brought to the attention of campus law enforcement.

