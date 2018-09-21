Armed-and-dangerous parolee arrested after Shandon manhunt

A Shandon car theft suspect was arrested on Friday evening after a daylong North County manhunt.

Larry Harvey, 27, a wanted parolee, was taken into custody about 5:12 p.m., according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Harvey reportedly led deputies on a foot chase through a riverbed, into backyards and through a home before being caught near the intersection of Calle Carmelita and E. Centre Street in Shandon, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Harvey was arrested without incident, officials said.





Deputies spent Friday searching for Harvey, who was considered armed and dangerous. Students at Shandon High School and Elementary School were ordered to shelter in place throughout the day as a precaution.

Harvey had last been seen about 8:04 a.m. in the area of Camatti and 4th streets after allegedly stealing a vehicle, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Friday morning incident occurred a day after he was suspected of committing a series of three vehicle thefts and a burglary in the Shandon area.

CHP officers attempted to contact Harvey, but he fled. Law enforcement set up a perimeter and searched the area but couldn’t locate him.

On Thursday, Harvey allegedly stole a truck, a ranch utility vehicle and a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu. He also reportedly burglarized a home near the 300 block of Truesdale Road.

