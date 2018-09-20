SLO sheriff investigating 3 stolen cars, burglary in Shandon

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of crimes that included three stolen vehicles and a residential burglary Thursday in Shandon.

The reported crime spree began when a truck was stolen in the 100 block of South 7th Street, which was later crashed in the 2500 block of San Juan Road, officials said.

The suspect or suspects then stole a nearby ranch utility vehicle and drove it to the 300 block of Truesdale Road, where a home was burglarized, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities do not know what items were taken from the residence.

A single suspect reportedly ran into a nearby home in the 600 block of Mesa Grande Drive, and then stole a car that was parked in the driveway of a home in the 500 block of Mesa Grande Drive, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies, CHP units and a CHP helicopter conducted a search, but no suspects have been located, and authorities believe the suspect or suspects have left the area.

A witness described a potential suspect as a white male adult, 20 to 25 years old, about 5-foot-7 with a thin build, light-colored beard and wearing a blue shirt and black pants.

Deputies located the last stolen vehicle, described as a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, in Paso Robles.

Anyone with information about the crimes is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.

