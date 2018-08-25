19-year-old Paso man arrested on suspicion of auto thefts, burglaries

A 19-year-old man who police say is connected to a series of burglary cases in Paso Robles was arrested Friday after he was stopped while driving a stolen vehicle.
Ricardo Angel Ramirez was driving a Lincoln MKZ that was stolen from Paso Robles when deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Auto Theft Task Force stopped him.
Officials located a stolen handgun from a residential burglary inside the vehicle, according to a news release from the Paso Robles Police Department.
Detectives then served a search warrant at Ramirez’s residence, and located “items of evidence” that linked the man to two additional auto thefts and multiple burglary/theft cases in Paso Robles, police said.
Ramirez was booked in San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges, including three counts of felony auto theft and three counts of felony burglary. His bail has been set at $50,000.
Those with information about this case are encouraged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-7867.
