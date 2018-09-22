Paso Robles police searching for 20-year-old burglary suspect

Paso Robles police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 20-year-old man who they say has been identified as a suspect in a residential burglary that occurred Thursday.
Officers responded to a report of an interrupted burglary in the 1200 block of Katherine Court on Thursday.
The owner of the residence reportedly returned home and allegedly found Jose Armando Montes Guillen inside her bedroom, according to a news release from the Paso Robles Police Department.
Guillen, who police said was later identified by surveillance footage, allegedly had a black backpack full of the victim’s belongings and fled out an open bedroom window, the release said.
Police said Guillen lives in the same area and is believed to be responsible for additional burglaries within the neighborhood.
Guillen is described a Hispanic male adult, 5-foot-11 and 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent local motels in San Luis Obispo County, according to the release.
Anyone with information regarding Guillen’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 805-549-7867.
