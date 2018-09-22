Jose Armando Montes Guillen, 20, has been identified as a suspect in a residential burglary that occurred Thursday in Paso Robles, California.
Jose Armando Montes Guillen, 20, has been identified as a suspect in a residential burglary that occurred Thursday in Paso Robles, California. Paso Robles Police Department
Jose Armando Montes Guillen, 20, has been identified as a suspect in a residential burglary that occurred Thursday in Paso Robles, California. Paso Robles Police Department

Crime

Paso Robles police searching for 20-year-old burglary suspect

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

September 22, 2018 04:42 PM

Paso Robles police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 20-year-old man who they say has been identified as a suspect in a residential burglary that occurred Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of an interrupted burglary in the 1200 block of Katherine Court on Thursday.

The owner of the residence reportedly returned home and allegedly found Jose Armando Montes Guillen inside her bedroom, according to a news release from the Paso Robles Police Department.

Guillen, who police said was later identified by surveillance footage, allegedly had a black backpack full of the victim’s belongings and fled out an open bedroom window, the release said.

Police said Guillen lives in the same area and is believed to be responsible for additional burglaries within the neighborhood.

Guillen is described a Hispanic male adult, 5-foot-11 and 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent local motels in San Luis Obispo County, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding Guillen’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 805-549-7867.

Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

  Comments  