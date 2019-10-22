Cambria sports roundup: Coast Union football can wrap up CVL title this week

The Coast Union High School football team is looking forward to its most meaningful game of the season after easily dispatching of Cuyama Valley 68-12 at home on Friday night, Oct. 18.

The Broncos can capture the Coast Valley League championship and qualify for a playoff game if they defeat rival Valley Christian Academy (VCA) in Santa Maria on Friday night, Oct. 25. Last year, Coast also won its first two CVL games but lost the pivotal game to VCA, 61-29.

The Broncos are eager to turn the tables.

In the meantime, the Broncs put up 412 total yards on offense last week. Emany Plasencia rushed for 39 yards, passed for 49 yards, scored three touchdowns and kicked eight extra points. Damien Fernandez rushed for 127 yards and scored twice. Miguel Ramirez scored a pair of touchdown and rushed for 49 yards.

Cristian Castillo caught two passes for 65 yards and returned a punt 35 yards for a score.

Emi Pena rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Head coach Andrew Crosby, asked how he keeps his team on an even keel notwithstanding a lopsided score, said: “Our goal is to always play Bronco football no matter our opponent on the other side. Once we get up, we put in our second and third units. These are the future of Bronco football. Minus some mental mistakes, they do well.”

The Friday night game at Valley Christian Academy can be heard on KTEA-FM (103.5) and streams on www.1035ktea.com.

Girls volleyball shares CVL title, heads to playoffs

Coast Union’s girls volleyball team earned a rare three-way tie for first place in the Coast Valley League by edging rival Coastal Christian, 3-2, Thursday, Oct. 17 — the last game of the regular season.

The Broncos (13-8 overall, 10-2 in the CVL) share first place with San Luis Obispo Classical Academy and Coastal Christian. All three teams are in the CIF playoffs.

The dramatic win over the Conquerors (23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 17-15) — qualifies the Broncos for a home CIF Division 8 playoff match at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, against an opponent yet to be determined.

“It was a thrilling game against Coastal Christian,” head coach Pam Kenyon wrote in an email interview. “First time (for a 3-way tie) ever!”

Kenyon, in her 26 th year of coaching at Coast Union, said that pivotal victory against CC involved “a total balanced team effort,” and the team received “excellent play from Lizette Mireless and Ellie Kennedy.” She added, “Lisi Happel is dynamic and fun to watch.”