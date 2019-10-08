Cambria sports roundup: Coast Union football remains undefeated headed into league play

SHARE COPY LINK

To secure their season-opening sixth straight win,

The Coast Union High School football team embarked on its longest road trek of the season — a 220-mile, 3 1/2 hour bus ride north to Hillsborough — seeking its season-opening sixth straight win.

The lengthy journey Saturday, Oct. 5, ended well for the Broncos as they returned to Cambria with a 68-28 victory over the Crystal Springs Upland Gryphons.

The score after the first half — played on artificial turf under a blazingly bright sun — was 32-22 in favor of the Broncos. All the Gryphons’ scoring resulted from pass plays, and clearly Coast’s coaches made note of that and installed strategic defensive adjustments.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

After Coast Union launched the second half with an onside kick — which they recovered and went on to quickly score — the Broncos totally took over the game. They pressured the Gryphons quarterback into making errant throws, and picked off four of his passes.

Coast Union High School running back Damien Fernandez gained 45 yards and caught three passes for 55 yards and two touchdowns in the Broncos’ 68-28 win over Crystal Springs Upland on Saturday, Oct. 5. Here he chews up yardage against Riverdale earlier this season. Mark Wahls Courtesy photo

“We knew going into the game they would run a pass-oriented offense, and in the first half... Crystal had some great passes and catches,” Coast head coach Andrew Crosby said. “So at halftime, we coached up our down tackles and put Cristian Castillo one-on-one with their best receiver.

“After that, all credit goes to our players for responding, overcoming adversity and Cristian making plays... including three interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.”

Coast quarterback Emany Plasencia rushed for 131 yards and passed for 122 yards, and Emi Pena gained 97 yards on the ground and scored once. Miguel Ramirez picked up 21 yards, Angel Reyes gained 23 yards and Damian Fernandez rushed for 45 yards, caught three passes for 55 yards and tallied two touchdowns.

In addition to his interceptions, Castillo also caught five passes for 74 yards and a pair of scores.

Spencer Magnuson and Castillo each were credited with five solo tackles; Dillyn Barbosa and Pena each collected four solo tackles; and Ivan Arellano, Fernandez, Bibiano Mercado and Ramirez each chipped in with three tackles. Barbosa also nabbed an interception for Coast.

The Broncos have been preparing all season to be tuned up and ready for the next three games against Coast Valley League (CVL) opponents. The Broncos travel to Maricopa on Friday, Oct. 11, hosts Cuyama Valley the following week and plays Valley Christian Academy (VCA) in Santa Maria on Oct. 25.

The only CVL game Coast lost last season was to VCA, a 61-29 disappointment. All Broncos games are broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5), and all stream on www.1035ktea.com.

Girls volleyball looks to close out season strong

Coast Union’s girls volleyball team defeated two of its Coast Valley League opponents last week to remain tied for second place in the Coast Valley League with Coastal Christian.

Both teams have a 5-1 record coming into this week; San Luis Obispo Classical Academy remains on top of league standings with a 7-1 record.

Coast Union defeated Valley Christian Academy 3-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Coast won the first two games fairly easily but VCA challenged in the third game (25-19, 25-16, 25-23).

Coast then rolled over Maricopa 25-6, 25-2, 25-8 on Thursday, Oct. 3.

“We’re getting better every day,” head coach Pam Kenyon said. “The real contest is on Thursday, Oct. 10, when we face San Luis Obispo Classical Academy again.”

Coast lost to SLOCA earlier this season. “The following week we play Coastal Christian and we could be in a tie with those teams for first place,” Kenyon said.

The San Luis Obispo Classical Academy matchup and then a road game against Shandon on Oct. 15 closes out the CVL schedule for Coast Union.

Scarecrow Classic 5K set for next weekend

The third annual Scarecrow Classic 5K walk/run kicks off at Shamel Park at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, and winds through the stunningly beautiful Fiscalini Ranch Preserve.

It’s a fundraiser for youth sports in Cambria, according to organizer Steve Kniffen.

Runners and walkers are encouraged to wear scarecrow-style clothing, and those bringing a dog will receive a $5 discount.

Participants may register between 7:15 and 8:15 a.m. at Shamel Park; they may also register online, at www.cambriascarecrowclassic.com.