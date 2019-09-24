Cambria sports roundup: Coast football continues hot streak with rout of Kings Christian

Coast Union High School quarterback Emany Plasencia passed for 138 yards and rushed for 65 yards, scoring three touchdowns Friday night in a win at Kings Christian. Here, he looks for his No. 1 receiver, Cristian Castillo, who caught three passes for 73 yards and scored two touchdowns. Courtesy photo

It was the finishing touch on a dominating performance by the Coast Union High School football team.

Kings Christian were trailing 72-20 late in the fourth quarter in Lemoore on Friday night, Sept. 20, with a scant few seconds remaining. Crusaders freshman quarterback Samuel Vickers, hoping to pull his team just a smidgen closer, lofted one final pass.

But Broncos defender Emi Pena alertly snatched it out of the air and raced 35 yards for Coast’s 11th touchdown, bringing the final score to 78-20. Pena also rushed for 126 yards.

In winning their fourth straight game to start the season, the Broncos amassed 426 total yards on offense, including 288 yards rushing and 138 passing.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Quarterback Emany Plasencia gained 77 of those yards on the ground, scoring three touchdowns. He passed for 138 yards, kicked a 19-yard field goal and kicked 9 of 10 points after.

Damian Fernandez rushed for 65 yards and scored a touchdown; he scored a second touchdown after grabbing a 65-yard pass from Plasencia. Diego Fernandez recovered a fumble and scored a touchdown on the play.

Receiver Cristian Castillo grabbed three passes for 73 yards and scored twice.

Spencer Magnuson led the Broncos with five tackles and a sack. Bibiano Mercado chipped in with four tackles. Pena, Dillyn Barbosa, and Ivan Arellano each had three tackles for Coast Union.

The Broncos celebrate their homecoming by entertaining Frazier Mountain on Friday, Sept. 27, in a 7 p.m. game. The Falcons are from Lebec, 40 miles south of Bakersfield.

After Frazier Mountain, Coast has one more non-league game (Saturday, Oct. 5, against Crystal Springs Upland in Hillsborough) prior to playing CVL opponents Maricopa (Oct. 11, away), Cuyama Valley (Oct. 18, home) and Valley Christian Academy (Oct. 25, away).

All Coast Union football games are broadcast on KTEA-FM, 103.5, and stream live on www.1035ktea.com.

Girls volleyball team beats Shandon

Head coach Pam Kenyon’s volleyball team — 3-1 in Coast Valley League play coming into this week — prevailed in a tight match, 3-1, against league opponent Shandon on Sept. 19. The Broncos took the first two games, 25-20 and 25-21, but the Outlaws came back to win the third game, 25-22 before Coast closed it out 25-23.

“We are getting better every day,” Kenyon said. “We need to continue to play consistent against our league competition... and continue to get better in all areas.”

Although she notes the offense is “starting to work well,” the coach added that for high school volleyball players, defense “is always a work in progress.” The next home match for Coast is against Cuyama Valley at 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26.

Next, the Lady Broncos close out the league schedule as they hit the road for three matches. They visit Valley Christian Academy (Oct. 1), San Luis Obispo Classical Academy (Oct. 10) and Shandon (Oct. 15).

Cross country competes in Santa Maria

Coast Union’s top cross country competitors, David Amodei and Amy Colin, once again led the way for the Broncos in a dual meet with host Santa Maria on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Amodei (18:13) finished 12th in a field of 69 runners and Colin (22:18) came in 10th among 42 runners.

Santa Maria brought 90 runners to the event, and Coast had 17; the Saints defeated the Coast boys 15-50 (low score wins). But coach Ayen Johnson commented in an email, “That is the best score against Santa Maria ever.”

Only four Coast girls competed, so no female score was issued; there needs to be five competitors to record a score, Johnson explained.

Other Coast boys’ times include: Eder Ramirez, 24th (19:33); Cesar Gomez, 26th (19:47); Alex Merced, 28th (20:01); Oscar Venegas, 30th (20:09); Cyrus Tatham, 45th (21:14); Andy Garcia, 52nd (22:02.50); Alex Mercado, 54th (22:08); Adolfo Leonardo, 58th (22:50); Jose Diego, 61st (23:07); Tony Ramirez, 63rd (23:25); Oliver Trujillo, 68th (27:12); and Daniel Trujillo, 69th (27:16).

On the girls’ side, in addition to Colin’s seventh-place finish, Crystal Fabela finished 18th (24:43); Iris Nunez was 29th (26:57); and Aurora Martinez came in 30th (27:02).