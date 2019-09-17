Coast Union High football gets revenge over Riverdale Christian

Coast Union High School’s Emi Pena had a huge hole to run through on Friday, Sept. 13, during the win over Riverdale thanks to Spencer Magnuson (blocking the defensive end on the left) and Gabe Terrasas blocking number 33. Courtesy photo

It was a steamy 95 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley when the Coast Union High School traveled to Riverdale Christian in the fall of 20018 to be soundly trashed 41-0 in what seemed like an inferno to players from cool Cambria.

Fast-forward to Friday the 13th of this year; Riverdale paid a visit to much cooler Coast Union, and the tables were turned as the Broncos administered some payback, winning 54-34.

Leading the charge for Coast under a full harvest moon was senior quarterback Emany Plasencia, who rushed 20 times for 120 yards, completed three passes for 53 yards, kicked five extra points and a two field goals — not to mention scoring four touchdowns.

At one point in the second half, when Riverdale had seemed to seize momentum, Plasencia sent three receivers out wide to the left, indicating a possible pass play. Instead, the 5-foot-7, 189-pound senior took off around the right sideline and outran two defenders for a 58-yard touchdown.

Coast’s top running back, senior Damien Fernandez, gained 95 yards on 26 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns. Sophomore Emi Pena — who spells Plasencia at quarterback — rushed for 36 yards and scored a touchdown and made five tackles.

Pena also completed a 24-yard pass to junior Cristian Castillo, who caught three passes for 64 yards, returned punts and kickoffs for 118 yards, and made seven tackles. Spencer Magnuson had tackles of the Riverdale quarterback that causes losses of 4 and 19 yards for Coast. He also was in on a safety (with Angel Reyes) and tallied six tackles.

The next challenge for Coast is against Kings Christian in Lemoore; it’s a 7 p.m. game and is broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5) and streams live on www.1035ktea.com.

Coast cross country competes in Morro Bay

Seventeen Coast Union cross country runners competed in the annual Morro Bay Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14, and coach Ayen Johnson said it was “probably the best Morro Bay race ever during my coaching tenure... the kids ran a great race!”

Coast’s performance was highlighted by junior David Amodei, who finished 49th (21:27.0) in a field of 242 runners from 33 schools. On the girls side, sophomore Amy Colin finished 40th (25:26.1) overall in a field of 158 runners.

In the 2-mile freshman boys race, competing against 159 runners, Cesar Gomez finished 73rd (13:56.9); Oscar Venegas 74th (13:58.8); Cryus Tatham 80th (14:04.0); Luke Smith 103rd (14:37.3); Oliver Trujillo 148th (17:42.7); and Daniel Trujillo, 157th (19:30.9).

Coast’s finishers in the 3-mile JV boy’s race was Amodei; Jorge Merced 126th (23:04.4); Govanni Mora 136th (23:22.4); Andy Garcia 149th (23:49.2); Axel Becerril 152nd (23:53.8); Eder Ramirez 171st (24:37.0); Adolfo Leonardo 220th (28:38.2); and Jose Diego 223rd (28:55.7).

In the 3-mile girls race, Crystal Fabela was the only other female competitor from Coast; she came in 99th (29:28.3).

“Should be an exciting year,” Johnson added.