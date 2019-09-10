Coast Union football off to best start since 2014, girls volleyball undefeated in CVL

Coast Union High School quarterback Emany Plasencia scored four touchdowns and rushed for 134 yards Saturday, Sept. 7, against Trinity Christian in Monterey. Here, he battles for yardage on a quarterback keeper. Courtesy photo

The Coast Union High School football is 2-0 for the first time since 2014 after defeating Trinity Christian 50-36 in Monterey on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The Broncos finished with an 11-3 overall record after a deep run in the playoff the last time they started a season by winning their first two games.

The Broncos also exacted revenge on two teams that soundly defeated them in last season’s disappointing campaign.

Coast’s senior quarterback Emany Plasencia rushed for 134 yards and crossed the goal line four times against Trinity. He was 10 of 14 passing, racking up 45 yards in the air. Plasencia also recorded an interception and had four solo tackles.

Senior running back Damian Fernandez picked up 116 yards, scored a touchdown and bulled over the end line for a pair of two-point conversions; he also had a sack on defense.

Sophomore Emi Pena scored a touchdown, gained 50 yards on the ground and led the team with 10 solo tackles (plus three assisted tackles).

Junior receiver Cristian Castillo returned a punt 50 yards for a score, grabbed two passes from Plasencia for 37 yards, nailed six solo tackles and assisted in two others.

Other players coming up big on defense include: junior Bibiano Mercado (7 solo tackles; 2 sacks and 2 tackles for a loss); senior Dillyn Barbosa (8 solo tackles; 2 assisted); and senior Spencer Magnuson (4 solo tackles, 3 assisted, 2 sacks and a safety).

Coast Union assistant coach Trevor Neer noted that the Broncos tallied a total of 370 yards on offense, including 300 yards rushing.

Coast’s Athletic Director Andrew Crosby, in his second year as head coach, said: “The level of commitment and determination from this group of young men is amazing. Nothing feels better than winning as a team... we are going to continue to get stronger, faster and more crisp.”

The Broncos next host Riverdale Christian at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. Crosby said in an email that PG&E’s planned electrical outages in Cambria from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. that night will not impact the high school.

The game is broadcast on KTEA-FM and streams live on www.1035ktea.com. Last year, Coast Union lost 41-0 against Riverdale.

Cross country competes in Santa Maria

The Coast Union cross country team traveled to Santa Maria on Saturday to participate in the Central Coast Classic, which featured four races: freshman/sophomore categories for both boys and girls and JV categories for both boys and girls.

Coast Union’s boys entered in the JV group were led by David Amodei (19:31), who came in 19th out of a field of 111 runners. Cesar Gomez led Coast Union in the freshman/sophomore group (20:19); he came in 45th overall.

Other Coast boys in the freshman/sophomore group include: Oscar Venegas (21:12, 58th ; Cyrus Tatham (21:56, 79th); Luke Smith (23:04, 88th); and brothers Oliver (26:20, 107th) and Daniel Trujillo (30:45, 110th).

Others in the JV boys category include: Jorge Merced (20:46, 41st); Giovanni Mora (21:34, 54th); Axel Becceril (21:50, 62nd); Alex Mercado (22:11, 62nd); and Adolfo Leonardo (22:31. 66th).

Amy Colin (freshman/sophomore) finished 15th (24:22) and won a medal for finishing among the top 15 girls (among 77 runners). Aurora Martinez (28:39) came in 66th; and Iris Nunez (29:15) finished 69th.

The lone JV girl for Coast, Crystal Fabela (26:34), finished 30th out of 47 runners.

“It was a new race for out team, and they were able to adapt and overcome the unfamiliar territory and do well,” co-head coach Ayen Johnson said in an email interview.

Johnson said he and co-coach Wade Lawrence “... are very excited about this group and feel that they will be very successful this year.”

The next cross country challenge for Coast’s team is the Morro Bay Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Volleyball off to hot start in CVL

Coast Union’s girls volleyball team may have dropped its first three matches of the year — twice to Orcutt Academy and then Morro Bay — but the Broncos are off to a fine start in Coast Valley League play.

The Broncos defeated Cuyama Valley in three straight (25-7, 25-15, 25-20) on Sept. 3 and then downed Valley Christian Academy in three sets, as well (25-20, 25-11, 25-8).

The next match for Coast Union is at home against San Luis Obispo Classical Academy at 5 p.m. Sept. 17.