Cambria sports roundup: Coast Union girls volleyball eyes top spot in CVL

The Coast Union girls volleyball team improved to 4-1 in the Coast Valley League (CVL) by defeating Cuyama Valley in a home match Thursday, Sept. 26.

Coast is now tied for second place with Coastal Christian. San Luis Obispo Classical Academy is on top of the CVL with a 6-1 mark coming into this week.

The Lady Broncos defeated Cuyama Valley 25-22, 25-15 and 25-13. Coast played Valley Christian Academy away Tuesday. Oct. 1 (late for publication).

The volleyball team closes out the regular CVL season by traveling to San Luis Obispo Classical Academy on Oct. 10, and they plays Shandon away Oct. 15.

Football stays on hot streak

The Coast Union High School football team continues its run of lopsided victory, the latest coming Friday, Sept. 27, in a 72-20 rout of Frazier Mountain on homecoming night.

The 5-0 Broncos cruised to victory thanks in large part to the talent and energy of quarterback Emany Plasencia. The senior signal caller rushed for 111 yards (including a touchdown); passed for 134 yards and a pair of scores (both to Cristian Castillo); kicked field goals of 47, 33 and 31 yards; and converted 8 of 9 extra points.

Miguel Ramirez, given an opportunity to carry the football while top Broncos running back Damien Fernandez is sidelined with an injury, picked up 72 yards and scored three times.

Emany Pena gained 45 yards on the ground and scored twice.

The next challenge for the Broncos is a 220-mile trip north to Hillsborough to play the 2-3 Crystal Springs Uplands Gryphons on Saturday, Oct. 5. The 1 p.m. game will be broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5), and streams live on www.1035ktea.com.

The Broncos finish the regular season playing their Coast Valley League opponents: Maricopa (away on Oct. 11), Cuyama Valley (home on Oct. 18) and Valley Christian Academy (away, Oct. 25).

Cross country runner sets personal record

Amy Colin, Coast’s top female runner, set a personal record while placing second among seven competitors from Mission Prep and Coastal Christian in a hosted meet at Coast Union on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 25.

Colin finished the event in 22:13. Other Coast girls included: Crystal Fabela placed fourth (25:43); Iris Nunez fifth (25:48); and Aurora Martinez seventh (26:29).

On the boys side, top Bronco runner David Amodei was ill and did not attend. Other boys representing Coast Union (among 31 runners) included: Eder Ramirez eighth (20:01); Jorge Merced ninth (20:22); Alex Merced 10th (20:31); Oscar Venegas 12th (20:38); Luke Smith 13th (21:17); Cyrus Tatham 15th (21:36); Axel Becceril 16th (21:37); Andy Garcia 17th (21:55); Alex Mercado 18th (21:56); Adolfo Leonardo 20th (22:15); Jose Diego 22nd (23:08); Tony Ramirez 25th (24:09); Oliver Fabela 28th (25:34); and Daniel Fabela 31st (28:16).

Alex Becceril turns a corner for Coast Union’s cross country team Saturday, Sept. 28, in Atascadero during the Brug Invitational. Ayen Johnson Courtesy photo

Brug Invitational in Atascadero

Colin was the leading female runner for Coast Union on Saturday, Sept. 28, coming in seventh (23:54.99) in a field of 25 runners at the Brug Invitational in Atascadero. Crystal Fabela, 23rd, ran the 5,000 meters in 27:39.11.

In the varsity 5,000-meter boys’ race, David Amodei placed 16 th (19:46.89) in a field of 40 runners. Other varsity runners for Coast included: Giovanni Mora, 34h (22:31.05); Axel Becceril, 36 th (22:45.83); and Adolfo Leonardo, 39 th (23:27.58).

In the freshman/sophomore category, Cesar Gomez came in 11 th (13:56.24) in a field of 25 runners in the 2-mile run. Other Broncos: Luke Smith, 12 th (14:00.11), a personal best; Oscar Venegas, 14 th (14:22.36); Andy Garcia, 17 th (14:50.02), a personal best; Alex Mercado, 18 th (14:52.89); Oliver Trujillo, 24 th (18:23.11); and Daniel Trujillo, 25 th (19:37.21).

The Broncos’ next meet: they entertain Coastal Christian’s cross country team on October 9.