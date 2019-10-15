Cambria sports roundup: Coast Union football continues dominant season

SHARE COPY LINK

Maricopa High School has 81 students enrolled, and had just eight available for its eight-man football home game against Coast Union on Friday night, Oct. 11.

Contrast that with undefeated Coast Union’s supremacy in its last three wins (78-20, 71-20 and 68-28), and it was not hard to envision another runaway win for Coast.

Indeed, the Broncos dominated the under manned Indians, 61-6, running their win streak to seven and placing them on top of the Coast Valley League standings at 1-0, tied with Cuyama Valley, the team they face next.

Quarterback Emany Plasencia scored three touchdowns on short runs; Damien Fernandez and Angel Reyes each tallied a score; and Emi Pena ran for one score and caught a pass from Caiden Kennedy to close out the blitz.

The Broncos connected on six two-point conversions, a single one-point conversion and a two-point safety.

Defensively, Spencer Magnuson and Emi Pena led the Broncos — each nabbed five tackles; Pena added three assists, and Magnuson had two assisted tackles. Miguel Ramirez had four tackles and two assisted tackles; Christian Castillo had three tackles; Diego Fernandez contributed a pair of tackles and recovered a fumble; and Ivan Arellano had two tackles and assisted in two others.

The Broncos hope to increase their Coast Valley League lead when they host Cuyama Valley at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. The game will be broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5), and it streams on www.1035ktea.com.

Girls tennis coach names MVP

Girls tennis coach Ron Ruggles has named senior Alondra Mercado as his most valuable player for the season; Mercado finished the season with a 22-17 singles record.

The team’s other senior, Jackie Happel, had the best winning percentage (16-8); Ruggles said, noting she played doubles much of the season.

Sophomore Brianna Ellis was named “Most Improved Player,” and Emmy Johnson played either No. 1 seed or No. 2 seed in singles all season, Ruggles explained.

Two players, Sarah Garcia and Ellis, battled all season for the No. 3 seed, and the coach said if those girls practice during the offseason they “could be incredible” next year.

Ruggles also gave kudos to Rory Cloward, who “never missed a practice or a match,” and “has shown great improvement.” Freshmen Shanyra Cardenes had the fourth best record mostly playing No. 6 singles, and Yara Martinez has one of the best backhands on the team, he said.

“I have been coaching a long time, and I don’t think I have ever enjoyed a team more than this one,” he said. “I think they love playing this game, which is why it is so much fun.”