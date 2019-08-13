Former NFL player helping to coach Coast Union football team

At Coast Union’s practice on Thursday, Aug. 8, quarterback Emany Plasencia is in the process of either faking a handoff to Angel Reyes or actually giving the running back the ball. Plasencia has an option to throw a quick pass to Emi Pena, No. 44, in the foreground.

Not every small high school playing 8-man football is fortunate to have a former professional player as an assistant coach. But Coast Union is pleased to be an exception to that rule.

Indeed, for the second straight season, Bronco receivers are benefiting from the tutelage provided by Michael Young, who played 10 years in the NFL — with the Broncos, Rams, Eagles and Chiefs.

Head Coach Andrew Crosby and Offensive Coordinator Charlie Casale are also enjoying supplementary hands-on instruction provided to their quarterbacks by former starting San Diego State quarterback Mark McKay.

Both McKay and Young played for Casale at Mt. Whitney High School and offered to help Casale — who put together a Hall of Fame career at Mt. Whitney, racking up a 143-69-2 record over 20 years — with his Bronco football squad.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Meanwhile, the 2019 version of the Broncos — seven seniors, three juniors, nine sophomores and nine freshman – “Had a great first week of practice” in the second week of August, Crosby said in an email interview.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, quarterbacks Emany Plasencia and Emi Pena tossed some crisp passes on the Coast Union gridiron under the watchful eye of McKay.

The top receiver for the Broncos, Cristian Castillo, has fully recovered from the ankle injury that plagued him last season and “has made some great catches,” Casale said in an email interview. “He has really hit the weights and is a lot stronger this year.”

The first game of the season is at home Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. versus Laguna Blanca.