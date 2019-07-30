Coast Union High FFA honored with ‘record number’ of awards at California Mid-State Fair

Check out action from California Mid-State Fair Junior Livestock Auction Hundreds showed up to watch or bid in the Junior Livestock Auction held Saturday, July 27, inside the Paso Robles Pavilion at the California Mid-State Fair. Kids from San Luis Obispo County, California, participated. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds showed up to watch or bid in the Junior Livestock Auction held Saturday, July 27, inside the Paso Robles Pavilion at the California Mid-State Fair. Kids from San Luis Obispo County, California, participated.

Cambria FFA students received a “record number of awards this year, with many students receiving very high honors” at the 2019 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, according to Darcy Wetzel, ag instructor for Coast Union High School.

Wetzel wrote in an email that the ag team is “beyond proud of our kids and all of their hard work and dedication this year. Coast Union FFA had a very competitive presence at the fair and continues to be well represented and respected.”

She said that “22 students took 25 animals to show and sell” at the fair, raising $52,432. Coast entrants had 10 swine projects, nine beef projects, four goat projects and two lamb projects.

Among the beef winners were:

▪ Angelique Gutierrez, Cattleman’s Choice (a prestigious award given to only four heifer projects, as chosen by the San Luis Obispo Cattleman’s Association among 97 entries in that category) and 1st place in the replacement heifer class.

▪ Jasmine Pena, 2nd place, replacement heifer class.

▪ Emma Sison, 3rd place, replacement heifer class.

▪ Jennifer Betancourt, 4th place, beef showmanship.

▪ Angelina Perez, Michelle Acosta and Melody Robertson, 5th place with their heifers.

In the swine category:

▪ Emma Sison, 1st place, market class, and top for her breed category.

▪ Rory Cloward, 2nd place, market class, top four/breed category.

▪ Brianna Ellis, 2 nd place, top four/breed/category.

▪ Isabella Raethke, 5th place.

▪ Spencer Magnuson and Annika Wharton, 6th place.

▪ Three students placed in the top 10 in novice swine showmanship.

Goats: Wetzel said “Coast Union FFA dominated the goat show.”

Winners were:

▪ Coast, FFA champion pen of three goats.

▪ Angelique Gutierrez, winning market class and receiving FFA Grand Champion.

▪ Emerson Johnson, market class, champion novice showmanship, placing 6th overall in advanced showmanship.

▪ Alondra Mercado, 2nd place and 4th in overall showmanship.

Sheep:

▪ Lisi Happel won champion novice showmanship.

▪ Tony Ramirez got 3rd in his market class.

The Coast Union FFA chapter also won the 2019 overall Herdsman Award, based on stall-area cleanliness and organization, animal condition and overall student behavior and attitudes.