Mid-State Fair Junior Livestock Auction pulls in more than $2.1 million

Check out action from California Mid-State Fair Junior Livestock Auction

Hundreds showed up to watch or bid in the Junior Livestock Auction held Saturday, July 27, inside the Paso Robles Pavilion at the California Mid-State Fair. Kids from San Luis Obispo County, California, participated. By
A total of 869 animals worth more than $2.1 million were sold by 4-H and FFA students during the Junior Livestock Auction on Saturday at the California Mid-State Fair, according to unofficial totals from the fair.

The unofficial total did not include “add-ons.”

“Add-ons” allow interested parties to give additional funds toward an animal’s purchase.

The unofficial total was down from the 2018 Junior Livestock Auction, which drew about $2.2 million, according to fair figures.

Briana Ellis, a member of Coast Union High School’s FFA, said she sold her pig, a 227-pound Yorkshire hog named Fat Nuggs for $7 per pound.

“It was kind of hard to train him,” she said. “But at the end it was good. He listened; he did everything right.”

Bentley Martin of Ranchita Canyon 4-H said he sold his 259-pound Yorkshire hog named Popcorn for $20 per pound.

“It was a lot of work,” Martin said. “Lots of hours. I had to walk him for 30 minutes each day. I had to wash him and condition him every day.”

Martin said Popcorn was “the best pig I ever had so far” and he hopes to find another pig next year and do the same thing all over again.

By the numbers

  • 97 heifers sold at an average of $3,942.26 per head, totaling $382,400.
  • 87 steers sold for $466,607.25.
  • 188 lambs sold for $337,485.
  • 426 hogs sold for $863,276.
  • 67 goats sold for $82,332.50.
  • 4 rabbit pens sold for $4,150.

Individual results

  • Brayden Kahler of Atascadero FFA sold the Supreme Champion Market Hog.
  • Ethan McKeague of San Luis Obispo FFA sold the Reserve Supreme Champion Market Hog.
  • Haylie Wallingford of Chaparral 4-H sold the 4-H Champion Market Hog.
  • Brooklyn Blake of Chaparral 4-H sold the 4-H Reserve Champion Market Hog.
  • Robert Featherstone of Atascadero FFA sold the Supreme Champion Rabbits and the 4th Place Rabbit.
  • Rachel Wilkins of Lockwood 4-H sold the Reserve Supreme Champion Rabbits and the 3rd Place Rabbit.
  • Carly Wheeler of Santa Lucia 4-H sold the Supreme Champion Goat.
  • Jesse Ledezma of Lockwood 4-H sold the Reserve Supreme Champion Goat.
  • Angelique Gutierrez of Coast Union FFA sold the FFA Champion Goat.
  • Tyler Cronkright of Atascadero FFA sold the FFA Reserve Champion Goat.
  • Claire Duenow of Templeton FFA sold the Supreme Champion Market Lamb.
  • Julia Aurignac of Templeton FFA sold the Reserve Supreme Champion Market Lamb.
  • Emily Parks of Templeton 4-H sold the 4-H Champion Market Lamb.
  • Ashley Hagen of Ranchita Canyon 4-H sold the 4-H Reserve Champion Market Lamb.
  • Nathan Teixeira of Edna 4-H sold the Supreme Champion Market Steer.
  • Braden Wheeler of Santa Lucia 4-H sold the Reserve Supreme Champion Market Lamb.
  • Jonathan Nunez of Atascadero FFA sold the FFA Champion Market Steer.
  • Chloe Stilts of Atascadero FFA sold the FFA Reserve Champion Market Steer.
