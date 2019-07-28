Mid-State Fair Junior Livestock Auction pulls in more than $2.1 million

Check out action from California Mid-State Fair Junior Livestock Auction Hundreds showed up to watch or bid in the Junior Livestock Auction held Saturday, July 27, inside the Paso Robles Pavilion at the California Mid-State Fair. Kids from San Luis Obispo County, California, participated. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hundreds showed up to watch or bid in the Junior Livestock Auction held Saturday, July 27, inside the Paso Robles Pavilion at the California Mid-State Fair. Kids from San Luis Obispo County, California, participated.

A total of 869 animals worth more than $2.1 million were sold by 4-H and FFA students during the Junior Livestock Auction on Saturday at the California Mid-State Fair, according to unofficial totals from the fair.

The unofficial total did not include “add-ons.”

“Add-ons” allow interested parties to give additional funds toward an animal’s purchase.

The unofficial total was down from the 2018 Junior Livestock Auction, which drew about $2.2 million, according to fair figures.

Briana Ellis, a member of Coast Union High School’s FFA, said she sold her pig, a 227-pound Yorkshire hog named Fat Nuggs for $7 per pound.

“It was kind of hard to train him,” she said. “But at the end it was good. He listened; he did everything right.”

Bentley Martin of Ranchita Canyon 4-H said he sold his 259-pound Yorkshire hog named Popcorn for $20 per pound.

“It was a lot of work,” Martin said. “Lots of hours. I had to walk him for 30 minutes each day. I had to wash him and condition him every day.”

Martin said Popcorn was “the best pig I ever had so far” and he hopes to find another pig next year and do the same thing all over again.

By the numbers

97 heifers sold at an average of $3,942.26 per head, totaling $382,400.

87 steers sold for $466,607.25.

188 lambs sold for $337,485.

426 hogs sold for $863,276.

67 goats sold for $82,332.50.

4 rabbit pens sold for $4,150.

Individual results