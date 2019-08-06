Coast Union High boys soccer program looking for head coach; Cambria youth soccer to start

Cambria 16-year-old soccer prodigy successful since signing contract with the San Jose Earthquakes Academy Cambria’s gifted 16-year-old soccer prodigy, Salvador Aguilar, signed with the San Jose Earthquakes Academy in August 2018 after his freshman year at Coast Union High School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cambria’s gifted 16-year-old soccer prodigy, Salvador Aguilar, signed with the San Jose Earthquakes Academy in August 2018 after his freshman year at Coast Union High School.

Coast Union High School is searching for a head coach for the boys soccer program. The season begins in November and continues through the first week of February 2020.

The stipend for a head coach is $2,952 for the season, according to Athletic Director Andrew Crosby, who also serves as head coach of the Coast Union varsity football team.

An assistant coach for the boys soccer program receives $1,919, Crosby said. He said two individuals may also decide to co-coach the program and “split the stipends.”

“We are looking for an individual that is positive and enthusiastic,” Crosby said.

Coaching candidates should have some experience working with high school boys and soccer, but previous head coaching experience is not a prerequisite.

Candidates interested in applying for the position should contract Crosby at acrosby@coastusd.org.

Last year’s boy’s head soccer coach Jack Mettier is not available to coach at the high school this year because he is now a school board member and is not able to receive a salary and serve on the board at the same time, Mettier explained.

Cambria Youth Athletic Association Soccer

The deadline has passed for signing up for this year’s fall youth soccer program. CYAA coordinator Chris Gutierrez said 60 youths have signed up for the games, which begin the day after Labor Day, Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The games are played on the Coast Union soccer practice fields.

This is the 20th year that CYAA has sponsored soccer for youths in Cambria and San Simeon. There are four age divisions: under 6, under 8, under 10 and under 12.

Gutierrez explains that there will be eight to 10 teams and the volunteering coaches — “mostly parents” — including the venerable Cambria mentor Luis Plasencia, who has coached CYAA soccer for 20 years.

“The soccer program is the most popular sport CYAA sponsors because of the fact of the large population of Latinos in the town,” Gutierrez said.

Contact Gutierrez for more information at 805-909-7806.