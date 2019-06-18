Longtime Cambrian coach set to lead another year of youth soccer this fall

Cambria 16-year-old soccer prodigy successful since signing contract with the San Jose Earthquakes Academy Cambria’s gifted 16-year-old soccer prodigy, Salvador Aguilar, signed with the San Jose Earthquakes Academy in August 2018 after his freshman year at Coast Union High School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cambria’s gifted 16-year-old soccer prodigy, Salvador Aguilar, signed with the San Jose Earthquakes Academy in August 2018 after his freshman year at Coast Union High School.

When the 2019 CYAA soccer program launches in September, longtime local coach Luis Plasencia will be on the field for the 21st straight year of mentoring young players in Cambria.

“(Plasencia) Has been a great coach for many years and is willing to coach any age group depending on what I need that year,” CYAA coordinator Chris Gutierrez said. “The town of Cambria is lucky to have Luis as a coach who truly loves the game of soccer.”

The venerable coach, who is currently coaching an adult team in Paso Robles, has mentored boys and girls soccer at Coast Union High School. In a recent interview he explained his practice strategy: It begins with stretching and then moves to passing and ball-control exercises that has each player running to several positions on the field. When a player reaches a position, a ball is kicked to him and he quickly boots it back in a proper soccer regimen.

“They are running all the time,” he said, which is basically his conditioning program as well.

Sign-ups for fall soccer

Young people from ages 4 to 17 are encouraged to sign up for this fall’s soccer program, which begins in mid-September.

There are all-girls and all-boys teams, but the “6 and under” and “8 and under” teams will be coed. Practice begins in August, and families can sign up through the month of July, according to Gutierrez. Forms are available at the General Store in the West Village of Cambria.

Call Gutierrez at 805-909-7806 for more information.

Other soccer news

Jack Mettier, who coached boy’s soccer at Coast Union last fall, is now a trustee on the Coast Unified School District, and as a board member he is no longer eligible to be paid as a coach.

Will he coach as a volunteer in 2019? “Probably not,” he said in an email interview.

As of the deadline for this story, no other soccer coach has been named.