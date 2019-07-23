Coast Union High’s kicking star continues to impress on national scene

Emany Plasencia, the talented Coast Union High School quarterback and kicker, kicks at Kohl’s Kicking Camp in Florida.

Coast Union High School’s stellar field goal specialist continues to prove his worth as one of the nation’s top prep talents.

Emany Plasencia has completed his third round of competition in the ongoing nationwide Kohl’s Kicking and Punting Camp competitions.

The incoming senior won’t know how he was ranked among fellow high school kickers at Kohl’s Invitational at Carroll University in Wisconsin on July 20-21 until next week. He participated in a number of drills, earning points in each skill.

He did boot two of three field goals from 45 yards while under pressure, being heavily taunted and harassed as a test of his resolve to complete the kick.

“They lined up players to talk smack, to try to distract you” Plasencia said in a phone interview on his way north on Highway 101, heading back to Cambria after flying into Los Angeles from the camp.

In January, Plasencia earned the invitation to this latest Kohl’s event by placing third overall — and first among California kickers — among 400 high school kickers in a Florida event.

“I believe I just moved up in the rankings based on what I did at Carroll University,” he said. “I believe I did enough to take the next step..”

In preparation for this latest competition, Plasencia has been practicing kicking two-hour sessions before summer football practice, he said.

His main goal?

He’s hoping to land a football scholarship as a kicking specialist. His preferred schools include Cal Poly, San Diego State or University of Hawaii.

“Cal Poly would be so cool,” he said.

Albeit, Cal Poly has apparently already offered a scholarship to a kicking specialist for the fall, Plasencia said.

Kohl’s website claims that it is “the only organization ESPN trusts to rank kickers,” he said.

College coaches “know and trust Kohl’s rankings,” meaning doing well at its events means possibly catching the eye of a college coach in search of football talent.

For now, Plasencia waits for his most recent Kohl’s score, with a sense of optimism that he’ll be moving on to the next competition.