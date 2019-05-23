Coast Union football right around the corner. Here’s how the 2019 team is shaping up

Quarterback/kicker Emany Plasencia will be one of Coast Union High School’s leaders in the upcoming 2019 season. Courtesy photo

There are a little less than three months until Coast Union High School football kicks off at the end of summer with an Aug. 30 home game against Laguna Blanca — a tough team from Santa Barbara — and head coach Andrew Crosby and offensive coordinator Charlie Casale have high hopes for the season.

One robust reason for the coaches’ 2019 optimism is the team’s host of talented returners.

At the top of that list is senior quarterback/kicker Emany Plasencia, who is expected to bring his explosive running game, passing skills, leadership and extraordinary talent as a kicker. The three-sport standout demonstrated those skills on the national stage in January when he placed first among all California high school kickers, and third among 400 high school kickers nationwide, in kickoffs at the Kohl’s Kicking Camp in Florida.

He hammered a kickoff 80 yards in the competition. Plasencia also placed fourth in field goals in that competition (booting a 60-yarder).

Broncos coaches didn’t attempt many field goals last season, but Plasencia gave the team a lift in the great majority of kickoffs, sailing the ball well over the endline, forcing opponents to start from the 15-yard line rather than having a chance to run the ball back.

Some of his kickoffs actually split the uprights of the goal posts.

“If the situation arises, we will kick a field goal,” Casale said. “Emany is an outstanding kicker, but you need an excellent snap, a perfect hold and solid protection up front.”

Another reason for optimism is the “very experienced” offensive line, which Casale calls “a great foundation.”

He added: “We will have great running backs and receivers.”

Junior Cristian Castillo is certainly among those receivers Casale alludes to. Castillo made numerous outstanding receptions last season, including some acrobatic grabs to keep drives alive. Emi Pena, who will be a sophomore, switched on occasion with Plasencia at the quarterback position in 2018 and showed competence in that role.

“Our coaching staff has spent a lot of time in the offseason preparing for this year,” Casale said. “We will continue to expand our offense/defense with players playing multiple positions to create depth and to make it hard for defenses to key on us.”

Crosby noted that the team has “five seniors on the team that have stuck with the game since they were freshmen. The previous two seasons we had only one senior that played all four years.”

He added: “Really excited about this upcoming season… our guys are hungry for football.”

Broncos players are planning to hit the weight room in the mornings one day a week this summer and will be on the field working on fundamentals each evening.

2019 schedule

Aug. 30: Laguna Blanca





Sept. 7: at Trinity Christian

Sept. 13 Riverdale Christian

Sept. 20: at Kings Christian

Sept. 27: Frazier Mountain

Oct. 5: at Crystal Springs Uplands

Oct. 11: at Maricopa

Oct. 18: Cuyama Valley

Oct. 25: at Valley Christian Academy