This Coast Union High football star just placed 3rd in a national kicking competition

Emany Plasencia, the talented Coast Union High School quarterback and kicker, placed first among all California kickers at Kohl’s Kicking Camp in Florida on Jan. 19-20.
The junior three-sport star placed third among 400 kickers nationwide in the Future Stars competition – and booted an 80-yard kickoff.
Plasencia came in fourth in field goals, including kicking a 60-yarder. Overall, he placed first among California high school kickers and 36th among junior kickers nationally.
“He displayed an explosive kicking leg. He has great command of his body and his ball striking,” said comments about Plasencia’s performance. “… Taking the confidence and command he has on kickoffs and applying that to his field goals will be the goal the next six months. He has all the tools to be one of the best kickers in his class.”
