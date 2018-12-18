Cambrian: Sports

Coast Union High basketball teams off to strong start in league play

By John FitzRandolph

December 18, 2018 11:44 AM

Bronco junior David Amodei has scored 79 points this season and has grabbed 30 rebounds. Here he controls the ball against Orcutt Academy earlier this season.
Coast Union High School’s boys and girls basketball teams are showing well against tough teams — and are off to strong starts in the Coast Valley League.

The girls (7-4 overall, 3-0 CVL) recently defeated Santa Maria (54-46) and Bishop Diego (33-19) before easily handling San Luis Obispo Classical Academy (52-4) on Dec. 4, Maricopa (54-8) on Dec. 11 and Coastal Christian 59-21 on Friday, Dec. 14.

Coming into this week, six of the next seven games are on the road. The next home tilt for the Broncos is against Valley Christian Academy is set for 5 p.m. Jan. 14.

The boys’ team (5-5 overall; 2-1 CVL) dominated CVL teams Maricopa (60-17) on Dec. 11 and San Luis Obispo Classical Academy (61-36) on Dec. 4. The Broncos then fell to Coastal Christian 43-40 on Friday, Dec. 14.

Prior to the Coastal Christian game, Nate Markham leads the team with 159 points and 88 rebounds; David Amodei has 79 points and 30 rebounds.

Both teams also play an exhibition alumni game Friday, Dec. 21, starting with the girls game at 5 p.m.

