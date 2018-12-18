Coast Union High basketball teams off to strong start in league play

Coast Union High School’s boys and girls basketball teams are showing well against tough teams — and are off to strong starts in the Coast Valley League.





The girls (7-4 overall, 3-0 CVL) recently defeated Santa Maria (54-46) and Bishop Diego (33-19) before easily handling San Luis Obispo Classical Academy (52-4) on Dec. 4, Maricopa (54-8) on Dec. 11 and Coastal Christian 59-21 on Friday, Dec. 14.

Coming into this week, six of the next seven games are on the road. The next home tilt for the Broncos is against Valley Christian Academy is set for 5 p.m. Jan. 14.

The boys’ team (5-5 overall; 2-1 CVL) dominated CVL teams Maricopa (60-17) on Dec. 11 and San Luis Obispo Classical Academy (61-36) on Dec. 4. The Broncos then fell to Coastal Christian 43-40 on Friday, Dec. 14.

Prior to the Coastal Christian game, Nate Markham leads the team with 159 points and 88 rebounds; David Amodei has 79 points and 30 rebounds.

Both teams also play an exhibition alumni game Friday, Dec. 21, starting with the girls game at 5 p.m.