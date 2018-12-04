Coast Union High girls basketball on track after slow start to the season

After losing its first two games in a preseason tournament in Fresno — to Coalinga and Fresno Christian — the Coast Union High School girls basketball team got on track after another long road trip.
The Broncos routed Tranquility 40-21 in the San Joaquin Valley on Nov. 27 and have since posted wins in three of their subsequent four games.
Coast Union head coach Keith Stowers said a big reason for his team’s success against Tranquility was Karis Lawson’s game-high 14 points.
“She shut down their best player and held her to six points,” Stowers said.
In her first game of the season following an illness, Ellie Kennedy had eight points and 10 rebounds; Kaylee Ferguson also had 10 rebounds, and she blocked four shots, Stowers reported.
Ferguson and Lawson combined for 20 points in a losing effort, 68-37, against Orcutt Academy on Nov. 28. Coast Union also beat Nordhoff of Ojai 68-37 on Nov. 28, Santa Maria 54-46 and Bishop Diego 33-19 on Dec. 1 in the Bishop Diego Bird Cage Classic in Santa Barbara.
Coast Union was scheduled to play San Luis Obispo Classical Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 4, and Orcutt Academy Wednesday, Dec. 5 (late for press).
The next game for Coast Union is 5 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 11, against Maricopa.
