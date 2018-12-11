Coast Union High girls basketball riding high after strong finish in Santa Barbara tournament

The Coast Union High School girls basketball team appears to be geared to show well in the Coast Valley League after a number of strong results in early-season play.
The Broncos were 5-4 overall (1-0 CVL) heading into a Tuesday, Dec. 11, home matchup with Maricopa (late for publication) and were coming off a third-place finish in a Santa Barbara tournament and a 52-4 rout of San Luis Obispo Classical Academy on Dec. 4.
Their major setbacks were two losses to Orcutt Academy (68-37 on Nov. 28 and 66-37 on Dec. 5).
The Broncos were buoyed by three key wins to land a second-place finish in the Birdcage Classic Tournament the first week of December. Their last loss to Orcutt was followed by three straight wins against teams from bigger schools.
Coast defeated Nordoff 52-31; Karis Lawson had 27 points and Kaylee Ferguson added 14 points. Next, the Lady Broncos downed the Santa Maria Saints, 54-46; Lawson chipped in 27 points again; Ferguson had 18 and Ellie Kennedy had 12 points.
Head coach Keith Stowers gave credit to Ailyn Casas — last year’s Female Athlete of the Year and a “star soccer player” — for her defensive work against Santa Maria.
“She has become a defensive stopper and held the Saints to 13 hard-earned points,” Stowers said.
Coast Union also humbled the host team, Bishop Diego, 33-19.
Coast next plays five games on the road before coming home to host Valley Christian Academy on Jan. 14. Heading into the week, Coast Union was ranked No. 9 in CIF Division 5AA.
