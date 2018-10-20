Coast Union volleyball finishes season in dramatic fashion in CIF playoffs

It was an up-and-down last week of the season for the Coast Union High School volleyball team.

First, there was a big-time up in front of a raucous home crowd Thursday night, Oct. 18, in Cambria.

Down 14-13 in the fifth-and-deciding set after battling back from a two-set deficit in a down-to-the-wire CIF-Southern Section Division 7 playoff game against Carpinteria, the Broncos scored the final three points to pull out a dramatic victory.

It was a kill by Hayley Zinn that sparked the deciding rally, sealed by two successful serves from Ailyn Casas in the 20-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 16-14 win.

Fans in the packed gym “rushed to the floor,” said Andrew Zinn, father of Hayley. It was “epoch, amazing,” he said.

The next night, the Broncos faced Coachella Valley in the second round. Coachella Valley had scheduled their homecoming for Saturday, Oct. 20, so Coast Union agreed to move the game up by a day.

Hence, rare back-to-back CIF playoff games tested the stamina and mettle of Coast Union’s players.

Coast Union lost the first set 14-25 before winning the second 25-16. But from there, Coachella Valley won the final two, 25-22 and 25-17.

Coast Union finished the season with a 17-8 record, including 12-0 as champions of the Coast Valley League.