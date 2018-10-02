Coast Union High volleyball clinches Coast Valley League title

The Coast Union High School volleyball team clinched the Coast Valley League (CVL) championship last week.
The Broncos beat Shandon 3-0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-14) on Sept. 25 and downed San Luis Obispo Classical Academy (SLOCA) 3-1 two days later.
The Lady Broncos are 12-5 overall and 9-0 in the CVL. The team lost to non-league Dunn School 3-1 on Sept. 24, but the key games for Coast were the league wins vs. Shandon and SLOCA.
The next home volleyball match for Coast is at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 9, against Valley Christian Academy.
