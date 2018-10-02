Coast Union High volleyball clinches Coast Valley League title

Coast Union High School’s volleyball team leads the Coast Valley League with a 6-0 record coming into this week. Pictured are, left to right, back row: Ailyn Casas, Ellie Kennedy, Hayley Zinn, Angelique Gutierrez, Serina Valenzuela, Lisi Happel. Front row, left to right: Riley Volz, Holly McHaffie. Debbie Markham Courtesy photo