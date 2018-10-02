Coast Union High School’s volleyball team leads the Coast Valley League with a 6-0 record coming into this week. Pictured are, left to right, back row: Ailyn Casas, Ellie Kennedy, Hayley Zinn, Angelique Gutierrez, Serina Valenzuela, Lisi Happel. Front row, left to right: Riley Volz, Holly McHaffie.
Coast Union High School’s volleyball team leads the Coast Valley League with a 6-0 record coming into this week. Pictured are, left to right, back row: Ailyn Casas, Ellie Kennedy, Hayley Zinn, Angelique Gutierrez, Serina Valenzuela, Lisi Happel. Front row, left to right: Riley Volz, Holly McHaffie. Debbie Markham Courtesy photo
Coast Union High volleyball clinches Coast Valley League title

By John FitzRandolph

Special to the Cambrian

October 02, 2018 10:21 AM

The Coast Union High School volleyball team clinched the Coast Valley League (CVL) championship last week.

The Broncos beat Shandon 3-0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-14) on Sept. 25 and downed San Luis Obispo Classical Academy (SLOCA) 3-1 two days later.

The Lady Broncos are 12-5 overall and 9-0 in the CVL. The team lost to non-league Dunn School 3-1 on Sept. 24, but the key games for Coast were the league wins vs. Shandon and SLOCA.

The next home volleyball match for Coast is at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 9, against Valley Christian Academy.

