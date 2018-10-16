The postseason is here for the champion Coast Union High volleyball team

The postseason gets started for the Coast Union High School volleyball team Thursday, Oct. 18, after the Broncos locked up the Coast Valley League championship with a 12-0 record.
Coast Union will face off against the winner of a wildcard game in a first-round game of the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 playoffs in a home match at 6 p.m.
“We are ready for the playoffs!” Coast Union head coach Pam Kenyon said.
The coach added that her team is “…peaking at the right moment and playing well together.”
Kenyon praised the leadership of Ailyn Casas and Hayley Zinn, her setters and outside hitter.
“They are taking us to a stronger, higher level of play,” she said.
Every player on her team is “…making huge contributions to our success,” Kenyon added.
Seniors Ellie Kennedy and Serena Valenzuela “…are hitting harder and harder in practice… and great passing and net play by juniors Angelique Gutierrez and Riley Volz is keeping the team focused and playing hard.”
Kenyon also mentioned Holly McHaffie, who spent a year in Europe as part of the foreign exchange program. “(She) is a great all-around player and helps us in many different ways,” the coach said.
Comments