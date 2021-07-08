Mid-State Fair admission tickets are now on sale in SLO County. Here’s where

Want to buy California Mid-State Fair tickets for a bargain?

Discounted single-day admission tickets to the Paso Robles fair are on sale at Farm Supply stores in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. The deal ends Tuesday, July 20, according to a Thursday news release.

The tickets cost $11.50, or $8.50 for kids ages 6 to 12 and $10.50 for seniors age 62 and up.

Fair admission is free to children 5 and under.

The discounted fair tickets can only purchased via debt or credit card at Farm Supply, 224 Tank Farm Road in San Luis Obispo and 2450 Ramada Drive in Paso Robles, the release said.

Fairgoers can purchase non-discounted single-day tickets as well as season passes, carnival wristbands and concert tickets at MidStateFair.com.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 through Aug. 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Attractions at the fair, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary include carnival rides, food, animals, agriculture and live performances.

Acts lined up to perform at the Paso Robles fair include rocker Bret Michaels, pop star-turned-TikTok sensation Jason Derulo and country acts Dwight Yoakam, Big & Rich and Little Big Town.

For more information, call 805-239-0655 or visit midstatefair.com.

