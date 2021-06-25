TikTok sensation Jason Derulo is coming to Mid-State Fair — to play pop and R&B hits

Mid-State Fair

Pop star Jason Derulo will perform Sunday, Aug. 1, at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.
A pop star-turned-TikTok sensation will make his California Mid-State Fair debut this summer.

Singer, songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo will take the Chumash Grandstand Arena stage at the Paso Robles fair on Sunday, Aug. 1, joining a concert lineup of mostly country acts.

Derulo is best known for hit songs including “Savage Love,” “Talk Dirty” and “Take You Dancing,” as well as his presence on the video-sharing social media platform TikTok, where he has nearly 50 million followers.

Pop and R&B fans also likely remember Derulo’s debut single “Whatcha Say,” which famously sampled Imogen Heap’s “Hide and Seek.”

Tickets for Derulo’s Aug. 1 concert cost $81.50 to $126.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at MidStateFair.com.

Live concerts are returning to the Mid-State Fair this summer after a lengthy hiatus. The Paso Robles fair was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other acts lined up to perform at the Paso Robles fair include country acts Dwight Yoakam, Big & Rich and Little Big Town.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 through Aug. 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center, with admission tickets going on sale in early June.

For more information, call 805-239-0655 or visit midstatefair.com.

