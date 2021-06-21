This country music legend is joining California Mid-State Fair concert line-up

Country music legend Dwight Yoakam will play his third concert at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles in July 2021.

Country music star Dwight Yoakam will play his third California Mid-State Fair concert in July, fair officials announced Monday in a news release.

The “Honky Tonk Man” and “Please, Please Baby” singer joins a growing lineup of performers taking the stage at the Paso Robles fair this summer.

Yoakam will perform at the fair’s Chumash Grandstand Arena on Thursday, July 22, the release said.

Yoakam is a Grammy Award-winning artist who’s sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and is known for his bluegrass, honky tonk and rockabilly stylings.

He first played the Mid-State Fair in 1996, and he performed as part of an Evening of Rhythm & Brews concert in 2018.

Two other country acts, Big & Rich and Little Big Town, have also signed on to play grandstand concerts at the fair this summer.

Together with the bands performing for free at the fair, they’ll be among the first artists to put on shows at the Event Center since 2019, after the coronavirus pandemic prompted organizers to cancel the Mid-State Fair in 2020.

Admission to Yoakam’s concert will cost $50.50 to $72.50. Tickets will go on sale on 10 a.m. Friday, and they’ll be available only online at MidStateFair.com.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 through Aug. 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center. For more information, call 805-239-0655 or visit midstatefair.com.