California Mid-State Fair announces first grandstand concerts — and 1 is a return act

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook with Little Big Town perform at the Fox Theatre on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Atlanta. The country music band will perform at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on July 30, 2021. Invision/AP

The California Mid-State Fair has announced its first grandstand acts of 2021 — and they’re both familiar names for country music fans.

Country duo Big & Rich will perform at the Paso Robles fair on Friday, July 23.

Self-proclaimed “Technicolor cowboys” Big Kenny and John Rich — known for such songs as “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy),” “Lost in This Moment” and “Holy Water” — are making their first appearance at the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Another country act, Little Big Town, will return to the Mid-State this summer.

The Grammy-winning group will take the stage at the Chumash Grandstand Arena on Friday, July 30. The quartet’s hits include “Girl Crush,” “Day Drinking,” “Better Man” and “Beer, Wine, Whiskey.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Little Big Town opened for Martina McBride at the fair in 2007.

Country duo Big & Rich will perform at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on Friday, July 23, 2021. Courtesy photo

Opening acts for the two concerts will be announced at a later date

Tickets for Big & Rich’s July 23 concert cost $55.50 to $100.50, while admission to Little Big Town’s July 30 show costs $81.50 to $126.50.

Tickets for both concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, via MidStateFair.com. Tickets will be delivered electronically within 15 days of purchase.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more. CLAIM OFFER

“Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible once they go on sale,” the fair said in a news release. ”In following state and county safety guidelines, overall capacity for the show has been reduced and is expected to sell very quickly.”

The state of California “strongly recommends” that concertgoers are “fully vaccinated, obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event or wear a face covering,” according to the release.

Live concerts are returning to the Mid-State Fair this summer after a lengthy hiatus. The Paso Robles fair was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 through Aug. 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center, with admission tickets going on sale in early June.

For more information, call 805-239-0655 or visit midstatefair.com.