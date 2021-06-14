Here’s who’s playing the free stages at the Mid-State Fair this summer

Bear Market Riot performs on the Mid-State Fair’s Mission Square Stage on July 23.

A lineup of 23 musical acts ranging from hard-rocking tribute bands to well-known local performers will take to the free stages at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

The concerts will be held at the Mission Square Stage and the Frontier Stage over the fair’s two-week run from July 21 to Aug. 1.

The free concerts are in addition to the fair’s grandstand acts, of which two have been announced so far.

Country duo Big & Rich will perform on Friday, July 23, and Little Big Town takes the main stage on Friday, July 30.

For more information about the fair, visit midstatefair.com. Here’s a look at the free-stage lineup:

Who’s playing at the Mission Square Stage

Twelve bands will play the fair’s Mission Square Stage, according to a news release from the fair. Each show starts at 7 p.m. on their respective days.

July 21: Mark Adams, local winemaker and musician

July 22: Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band, country music

July 23: Bear Market Riot, award-winning “power-folk” duo

July 24: Wild the Coyote, local country, blues and rock musician

July 25: The Taproots, rock, folk and jazz band playing originals and covers

July 26: Hilary Watson, Singer-songwriter performing originals that blend soul, blues and country

July 27: Kenney Taylor, singer-songwriter

July 28: The Turkey Buzzards, bluesy-country

July 29: Erin and the Earthquakes, rock, funk, blues and jazz

July 30: Shawn Clark, country originals and the occasional Hank Williams or Marty Robbins song

July 31: The Noach Tangeras Band, a mix of folk, rock, country and blues on July 31

Aug. 1: Graybill, original “coastal-folk”

Who to watch at the Frontier Stage

The Frontier Stage will feature 11 bands and one pageant. The band performances start at 8 p.m. each day.

July 21: The Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant at 7 p.m.

July 22: We Are Messengers, Irish-American band known for its songs “Maybe It’s OK” and “Point to You”

July 23: High Voltage, AC/DC tribute band

July 24: Blue Öyster Cult, hard rock band known for original songs like “Don’t Fear the Reaper” and “Burnin’ for You”

July 25: Sound Investment, cover band performing sonds like “Old Time Rock n’ Roll” and “I Feel Lucky,”

July 26: Truth About Seafood, Central Coast rock band performing a mix of covers and original music

July 27: Kenny Lee Lewis & the FrenZ, covers of ’60s to ‘70s classic rock, mild prog, and R&B, in addition to originals

July 28: Joe and Martina, country classics

July 29: A Thousand Horses, Nashville quartet known for award-winning originals like “Smoke” and “(This Ain’t No) Drunk Dial”

July 30: Yellow House Orchestra, Latin jazz and salsa

July 31: Journey USA, Journey tribute band

Aug. 1: Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters, local soul, funk, and R&B band