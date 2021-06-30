Poison frontman Bret Michaels to rock out at Mid-State Fair

Poison frontman Bret Michaels will perform at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on July 21, 2021.

Break out the bandannas and cowboy hats.

Rock legend Bret Michaels will perform on the opening day of the California Mid-State Fair.

The Poison frontman, whose hits include “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “Nothin’ But a Good Time,” will rock the Chumash Grandstand Arena on Wednesday, July 21, with his Nothin’ But a Good Vibe summer concert Wednesday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m., a fair news release said.

“I am without a doubt fired up and ready to bring an insane party and night of real, live good music combined with the great outdoors,” Michaels said in the news release.

Michaels, a glam metal icon who’s also known for his starring role on the reality dating competition “Rock of Love with Bret Michaels,” will visit the Central Coast on his Nothin’ But a Good Vibe concert tour. He was dubbed humanitarian of the year at the 2019 Hollywood Christmas Parade.

The rock star appears on the cover of Hook and Barrel magazine in July, “highlighting his love of good music, the great outdoors (and) philanthropy efforts via his Life Rocks Foundation,” the release said. Fans who buy the issue are entered into a contest to win a guitar, or be a VIP guest at his 2021 or 2022 concert tours.

Tickets for Michaels’ July 21 fair concert cost $40.50, to $72.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at MidStateFair.com.

In honor of the Mid-State Fair’s 75th anniversary, the first 75 people who buy tickets are invited to Michael’s soundcheck at 5 p.m.

Other acts lined up to perform at the Paso Robles fair include pop star-turned-TikTok sensation Jason Derulo and country acts Dwight Yoakam, Big & Rich and Little Big Town.

The California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 through Aug. 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center, with admission tickets going on sale in early June.

For more information, call 805-239-0655 or visit midstatefair.com.