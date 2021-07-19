Bret Michaels cancels Mid-State Fair concert due to COVID exposure

Poison frontman Bret Michaels will perform at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles on July 21, 2021.

The California Mid-State Fair on Monday announced organizers are canceling rock singer Bret Michael’s upcoming concert after members of his touring crew were possibly exposed to the coronavirus.

Michaels, best known as the frontman for the band Poison, was to perform the fair’s kickoff concert on Wednesday night at the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

But organizers canceled the performance after the potential coronavirus exposure, which occurred “despite following all CDC guidelines and protocol,” a Mid-State Fair news release said.

“Of course we are terribly saddened by the news, but the health and safety of the Bret Michaels’ band, our staff and crew, and concert ticket holders is the most important thing,” said Colleen Bojorquez, interim fair CEO, in the release. “We are hopeful that we will be able to reschedule Bret in 2022. We are still very excited to open the gates this Wednesday and are looking forward to a fabulous 2021 fair.”

The Mid-State Fair will begin issuing refunds to ticket-buyers immediately. For more information, visit MidStateFair.com. The fair runs Wednesday through Aug. 1.

