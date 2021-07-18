California Mid-State Fair postpones rabbit show due to disease outbreak

Robby Knoch, volunteer with Rancho Frontier, helps kids gently hold some small rabbits at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles in 2019. The fair will postpone its 2021 Youth Rabbit Show due to state concerns of a Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease outbreak. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The California Mid-State Fair will postpone its Youth Rabbit Show due to state of California concerns over a Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHDV2) outbreak.

The disease is highly contagious and fatal to rabbits, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. It cannot spread to humans.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture and the American Rabbit Breeders Association made recommendations to postpone the show, according to the fair.

“We know this decision is disappointing for our exhibitors and Fair guests; however, it is in the best interest of the community and the California rabbit industry,” Interim CEO Colleen Bojorquez said.

The fair’s organizers said they are confident that government agencies will contain and eradicate the outbreak soon. According to a news release, the Youth Rabbit Show will be rescheduled.

The California Mid-State Fair begins Wednesday and ends Aug. 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

For more information, call 805-230-0655 or visit midstatefair.com.