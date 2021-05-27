Boil water notice lifted for SLO neighborhood after ‘comprehensive testing’

Residents in a large swath of southern San Luis Obispo no longer are asked to boil their water after a pipeline break may have led to contamination earlier this week. The notice has been lifted. The area is bordered by Broad Street, Tank Farm Road, Johnson Avenue and Bishop Street. Courtesy City of SLO

The city of San Luis Obispo has lifted its notice to residents of about 100 homes that their water might have been contaminated.

The initial notice was issued Tuesday after a report of potential contamination due to a water main break, asking residents to boil their drinking and cooking water.

“The city of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department in conjunction with the State Water Resources Control Board, and County of San Luis Obispo Local Environmental Health Jurisdiction, has determined that, through abatement of the health hazard and comprehensive testing of the water, your water is safe to drink,” San Luis Obispo officials said in a notice issued Thursday. “It is no longer necessary to boil your tap water or for you to consume bottled water.”

City officials previously said residents in the neighborhoods bordered by Broad Street, Tank Farm Road, Johnson Avenue and Bishop Street could be affected due to the water main break and loss of system pressure early Tuesday morning, according to a city news release.

The water system pressure in that area of the city briefly dipped below normal operating levels, which “keep outside water and potential contaminants from flowing back into the pipelines.”

