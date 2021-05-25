SLO issues ‘boil water’ notice to large area of city after pipeline break

Courtesy City of SLO

About 100 households across a large area in southern San Luis Obispo were advised Tuesday morning to boil their drinking water for the next couple days as the city tests the supply in that neighborhood for contamination following a water main break.

The city said residents in the neighborhoods bordered by Broad Street, Tank Farm Road, Johnson Avenue and Bishop Street could be affected due to the water main break and loss of system pressure in the early morning hours Tuesday, according to a city news release.

“We repaired the main line and restored water and fire service to the area, but we also want to be absolutely certain that the water is safe to drink,” Aaron Floyd, SLO’s utilities director, said in the release. “As a safety precaution, we are asking affected residents to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes to avoid any potential illnesses until we get the water test results back.”

The water system pressure in that SLO area briefly dipped below normal operating levels, which “keep outside water and potential contaminants from flowing back into the pipelines.”

“Field samples and preliminary lab results show that there is chlorine present in the pipelines, indicating that disinfection requirements have been met,” the release notes. “However, the City must confirm through laboratory results and tests taken two consecutive days apart that the water is safe to drink before lifting the water notice.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Those affected also may pick up free bottled water at the Sinsheimer Pool parking lot at 900 Southwood Drive, while the boil water notice is in effect.

Affected residents may contact SLO’s Utilities Department at 805-781-7215 with any questions.