Live updates: Slain SLO detective remembered by friends as ‘an incredible man’

A funeral service for Detective Luca Benedetti was held at the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center on Thursday. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Sgt. Caleb Kemp, Benedetti’s partner on the San Luis Obispo police force, also spoke during the service.

“You need to know Luca is not just a tragic story. Not just an incredible officer — but he was an incredible man,” Kemp said.

Kemp described Benedetti as simply “the best.”

“There was a calmness, a smoothness, a soundness to everything he did,” Kemp said. “When Michael Jordan walks into the room, he didn’t have to tell everyone he was the best. His actions on the court did this for him. This was Luca. But then predictably, he would then splash that typical Luca smile toward the team after shooting yet another perfect score.”

Kemp, whose voice at times broke from emotion, also noted that the police vehicle that has been displayed on the side of the San Luis Obispo Police Department office in the past week was “Luca’s car.”

That vehicle has been bedecked in flowers, cards and gifts following his May 10 shooting.

“Detective Luca Benedetti died with a warrior’s heart, serving his community and doing what he loved,” Kemp said. “I want to thank the Benedetti family for sharing him with the rest of the world, and thank Luca for sharing himself with all of us.”

“We will heal,” he added. “We will never forget, but we will heal.”

Rick Comstock, a retired pastor and Atascadero Police Department chaplain, delivered one of several eulogies on Thursday.

He spoke about who Benedetti was as a person, not just a police officer.

He was a man who loved cooking and being a dad, Comstock said. He was proud of his Italian heritage. He built his own wood-fired pizza oven, and terraced and planted his entire backyard.

“Luca loved craft beer and good cigars,” Comstock said. “He listened to reggae music, watched The Late Show, Impractical Jokers and any program featuring Alton Brown, author and celebrity chef. His favorite movies were ‘Die Hard’; his favorite actor, Dwayne Johnson, the Rock; his favorite color — tactical gray.”

But most of all, Benedetti loved his family and friends.

“His favorite activity was doing anything and everything with family and friends,” Comstock said. “He was described by those who knew him best as genuine, hard working, kind, talented, intelligent ... an encourager who paid attention to other people, who knew how to make everyone he met feel special.”

New San Luis Obispo Police Chief Rick Scott began opening remarks about Benedetti just after 10:10 a.m.

“Luca was an amazing example of the best we have to offer,” Scott said during the service. “He was courageous. He was compassionate. He was friendly, honorable. He was kind. He was the one you wanted to cover your six, or just over at your family barbecue.”

“You see, I didn’t know Luca, but I wish I had.”

Scott said he believe that Benedetti died doing “what he believed in.”

“Luca was first in the stack that night, not because he had to, but because he wanted to,” Scott said. “That’s the kind of officer he was.”

Scott also briefly addressed Det. Steve Orozco, who was injured in the same incident where Benedetti died.

“Steve, I want you to know how proud I am of you,” Scott said. “I have no doubt that you’ve save lives that day. And I know that Luca is proud that you stayed in the fight.”

During the service, Scott presented Benedetti’s badge to his wife, Grace Benedetti, during the service, saying she and her two children would always be a part of the San Luis Obispo Police Department family.

San Luis Obispo community members, city officials and police officers gathered Thursday morning to honor slain police Det. Luca Benedetti in a memorial service held at the Performing Arts Center on Cal Poly’s campus.

The service started at 10 a.m. and last until noon, followed by a funeral procession through San Luis Obispo and then up to a Paso Robles cemetery.

The ceremony began with a recitation of Psalm 23 and a prayer by Atascadero Police Department chaplain Rick Comstock.

Family friend Matt Cross then performed “Everything” by Micheal Buble, asong that he previously played at Benedetti’s wedding.

On Thursday morning, people waving Blue Lives Matter flags could be seen on the sidewalks leading up to the Grand Avenue entrance to the Cal Poly campus. Teach Elementary School, which borders that entrance, had a large “We love our PD” displayed out front.

Law enforcement agencies participating in the memorial service included police departments from Bakersfield, Fresno Newport Beach and Porterville as well as the Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara county sheriff’s offices.

Benedetti, 37, was fatally shot May 10 while serving a search warrant with five other San Luis Obispo police officers at an apartment on Camellia Court.

Commercial burglary suspect Edward Giron allegedly opened fire on the police officers serving the warrant. Giron, 37, was found dead after he suffered a self-inflicted, fatal gunshot wound and other injuries, police said.

Benedetti, a 12-year law enforcement veteran, died at the scene from his wounds.

Another San Luis Obispo police Officer, Det. Steve Orozco, was injured in the shooting and is recovering at home.

Benedetti, who has been described as a “disciplined and determined” officer and “talented detective,” is survived by his wife and two young daughters.

As of Thursday morning, a GoFundMe fundraiser for Benedetti’s family had raised more than $586,000 toward its $600,000 goal, while a GoFundMe campaign for Orozco and his family had raised more than $30,000 toward its $50,000 goal.

Follow along here for live updates on the memorial service and procession or watch the livestream here.