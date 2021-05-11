‘Thank you for your sacrifice.’ Community reacts after SLO police officer killed in shooting

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal and other officials reacted Tuesday to news of the shooting death of a San Luis Obispo police officer.

Det. Luca Benedetti, 37, was shot and killed while serving a search warrant with five other city police officers on Monday at an apartment complex on Camellia Court in San Luis Obispo, acting San Luis Obispo Police Chief Brian Amoroso said at a news conference Tuesday.

The suspected shooter, Edward Zamora Giron, 37, was lying in wait in his apartment when officers conducted a “knock and notice” procedure as required by state law, Amoroso said.

Giron, who’s suspected of committing a string of commercial burglaries, opened fire with an “assault-style rifle,” according to witnesses who spoke with The Tribune.

Benedetti, a 12-year law enforcement veteran, died at the scene from his wounds while San Luis Obispo police Det. Steve Orozco sustained injuries in the incident, officials said. Orozco is expected to fully recover.

Benedetti joined the San Luis Obispo Police Department in 2012 . Before that, he served four years at the Atascadero Police Department, at one point delivering a baby during a medical emergency in the agency’s parking lot.

Benedetti is survived by his wife and two young children.

Several lawmakers, law enforcement agencies, friends and colleagues issued condolences Tuesday in statements and social media posts.

Community expresses sadness, support

On Tuesday, Newsom issued a statement regarding Benedetti’s death.

“Jennifer and I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Benedetti who made the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty,” Newsom said in the statement. “His tragic death underscores the dangers that are routinely faced by those who courageously risk their lives to protect communities throughout California, and we will never forget his sacrifice.”

Carbajal said in a statement that Benedetti’s death serves as a reminder of “the hard job our law enforcement officers take on.”

“They put their lives on the line to keep us safe and, as we experienced last night, some have sadly lost their lives in service to our community,” said the Central Coast congressman, who represents San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties as well as part of Ventura County. “I will continue working in Congress to support our law enforcement community who work hard to protect us.”

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow spoke about meeting Benedetti as a young trainee with the Atascadero Police Department in 2008 or 2009 and joining him and his field training officers on several ride-a-longs.

“I have always thought of Luca as one of ‘the best of the best’ in law enforcement because of his calm demeanor, very professional work product, his deep care for the safety of our community, and his authentic friendship,” Dow said. “I can say with confidence that we are a safer community today because of the excellent work of Detective Luca Benedetti and I am very proud to say that we were friends.”

The Atascadero Police Department also recalled Benedetti’s time with the agency in a Facebook post.

“We feel honored to have had the privilege to work with Luca and join you in your sorrow,” the agency wrote in its post. “Godspeed Detective Benedetti.”

Amoroso said he had the “distinct pleasure” of working with Benedetti over the past nine years.

“He was a dedicated officer, a talented detective, a proud member of the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT Team, and most importantly, a loving husband and father,” Amoroso said in Tuesday’s news release.

The San Luis Obispo Sportmen’s Association (SLOSA) recalled Benedetti’s “amazing influence” at its Hogue Action Pistol Range off Highway 1 north of San Luis Obispo.

“Along with SLOPD, SLOSA has suffered a tremendous loss,” said Joe Little. “He had such an amazing influence on everyone he was around. We spent many Saturdays together and I will miss him and the joy he brought to us ... Thank you for your sacrifice, Luca. You will be forever in our hearts.”

San Luis Obispo City Firefighters Local 3523 praised Benedetti’s sacrifice to protect the citizens of San Luis Obispo.

“Rest easy, brother,” the firefighters union posted. “Your brothers and sisters at the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department will support your family work and personal to the greatest extent possible.”

Tribune columnist Sandee Hunt-Burns, who knew Benedetti, described being “sick to my stomach” over the detective’s death, but recalled happier times.

“One of my favorite memories is when Luca delivered a baby in the parking lot of the Atascadero Police Department several years ago,” Hunt-Burns said. “It was right before he applied for the position at SLOPD and I remember saying at a Super Bowl party that ‘If that doesn’t make you shine in the interview I don’t know what will!’ He was very excited to grow his career there, and equally enamored with soccer, (his wife) Grace, and the kids.”

Another of the detective’s friends, Cody Hartwell, said via Facebook, “Rest easy, Luca Benedetti. I will forever miss our late night talks in the kitchen and making you laugh. See you on the other side brother.”