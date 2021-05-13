GoFundMe for slain SLO officer is now at more than $360,000. Here’s how to donate

A fundraiser for the family of a slain San Luis Obispo police officer has raised more than $360,000 in two days.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the GoFundMe campaign for the family of Det. Luca Benedetti, who was killed in the line of duty in a shooting on Monday, had raised more than $363,000 toward its $500,000 goal.

More than 2,500 people had donated to the Det. Luca Benedetti Family Relief Fund.

Benedetti, 37, of Paso Robles leaves behind a wife and two young girls.

The officer’s death has inspired an outpouring of community support with flowers and ribbons placed around town and memorial events planned to honor his life, including a candlelight vigil to be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Benedetti was fatally shot by a burglary suspect, 37-year-old Edward Giron, as he and five other officers served a search warrant at an apartment on Camellia Court on Monday. Giron was found dead after he suffered a self-inflicted, fatal gunshot wound and other injuries, police said.

Another San Luis Obispo police detective, Steve Orozco, was injured in the gunfire and is recovering at home, city officials said Wednesday.

All donations to the GoFundMe fundraising campaign will go directly to Benedetti’s family.

“Luca left behind his beautiful wife and their two precious, young daughters,” the GoFundMe page notes. “As a community, we cannot fix this loss, but we can provide love, prayers and financial support to those left behind tasked with picking up the pieces of this broken family.”

