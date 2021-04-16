Kristin Smart candlelight vigil to be held in Paso Robles — with ‘Your Own Backyard’ podcaster

More than 250 supporters attend a candlelight vigil for Kristin Smart in front of Flores family home in Arroyo Grande in 2019. A vigil will be held in Smart’s honor at Downtown City Park in Paso Robles on Saturday, April 17, 2021. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Community members will hold a candlelight vigil to honor Cal Poly student Kristin Smart in Paso Robles on Saturday evening.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. at the gazebo in Downtown City Park.

“We are so excited to gather with you all ... to join together united for Kristin and to show our unwavering support for the Smart family!” read a Facebook post announcing the event.

Speakers at the vigil will include “Your Own Backyard” podcast creator Chris Lambert, singer Athena Sorenson and Find Kristin Smart activists Carla Clawson Hoffmann and Pascoe Bowen. Trisha Butcher will host the event.

Attendees are asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines and practice social distancing at the event.

Saturday’s vigil follows a week of developments in the 1996 disappearance of the Cal Poly student.

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office arrested San Pedro resident Paul Flores, the last person seen with Smart before she vanished nearly 25 years ago, and his father, Arroyo Grande resident Ruben Flores, in connection to the case.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced at a news conference Wednesday that his office had filed a murder charge against Paul Flores and a felony charge of accessory for Ruben Flores.

For the first time, Dow publicly alleged that Paul Flores committed the murder during the commission of an attempted rape.

On Thursday, Paul and Ruben Flores were arraigned in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

Paul Flores, 44, is being held without bail at San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Bail for his 80-year-old father is set at $250,000. Ruben Flores remained in custody as of Friday morning.

Saturday’s vigil is the latest local event to be held to honor Smart.

On Tuesday night, about 70 Cal Poly students gathered for a candlelight vigil in Smart’s honor on the lawn outside Santa Lucia Hall on the campus of the San Luis Obispo university.