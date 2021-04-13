Live updates: Paul and Ruben Flores arrested in Kristin Smart case

Cal Poly student Kristin Smart was 19 when she went missing after an off-campus party on Memorial Day weekend in 1996.

Update 10 a.m.:

Two people with connections to the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart have appeared to have been arrested.

Podcaster Chris Lambert, who runs the “Your Own Backyard” podcast investigating Smart’s 1996 disappearance, announced on his Instagram account that Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores were both arrested on Tuesday.

Charges have not been announced.

A request for conformation of the arrests from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office was denied, with spokesman Tony Cipolla saying the department will release more information at a press conference later today.

KSBY reported that Paul Flores was taken into custody in San Pedro. Requests for confirmation from the Los Angeles Police Department were directed back to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

Lambert streamed live from behind Ruben Flores’ home Tuesday morning, showing SLO County Sheriff’s deputies once again searching the Arroyo Grande home and removing a deck from the back of the house. Sheriff’s vehicles blocked the driveway and forensics vans were on site, according to Lambert.

The Smart family released a preliminary statement early Tuesday.

“Given that this is an extremely emotional day, the Smart family will not be conducting any interviews and will not be meeting with any reporters today or in the foreseeable future,” they said. “We will be issuing a statement from the family this afternoon around 3:30 p.m. Please respect their desire for privacy and do not call or go to their home.”

Original story:

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is expected to announce more developments in the 1996 missing persons case of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. on O’Neill Green, in front of the Orfalea College of Business on the Cal Poly campus in San Luis Obispo, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Parkinson is expected to discuss “major developments in the investigation into the disappearance of Kristin Smart,” the release said.

The news conference comes nearly a month after the Sheriff’s Office named Paul Flores — who was the last person seen with Smart before her disappearance — the “prime suspect” in the case and searched his father’s house in Arroyo Grande.

On March 15 and 16, the Sheriff’s Office searched the home of Ruben Flores, confiscating a Volkswagen Cabriolet from the driveway and using cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar under a porch and in a back yard.

Officials have not said what if anything was found during that search.

The search of Ruben Flores’s home took place about a month after Paul Flores was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

That arrested “originated as a result of information obtained” during the service of several search warrants in 2020, including one at Flores’ home in San Pedro, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said then.