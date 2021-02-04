SLO County declares local emergency after storms. Here’s how businesses can report damage

San Luis Obispo County officials on Thursday declared a local emergency in the wake of last week’s storms and flooding and will seek relief funds to help with recovery efforts.

Wade Horton, county administrative officer, proclaimed the emergency “because local agencies require assistance beyond their capabilities to respond to storm related recovery efforts,” a county news release said.

The storms, which swept across the Central Coast Jan. 27 to 29, brought gusting winds and heavy rain to the region for more than two straight days. The rain, wind, and resulting flooding damaged businesses and infrastructure throughout the region.

“The proclamation of local emergency streamlines the approval process necessary to obtain additional assistance and resources,” the release said. “Together, the local and state proclamations allow local agencies to apply for disaster cost assistance through the California Disaster Assistance Act.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Jan. 29 declared a state of emergency for San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties following the storms. That proclamation directed Caltrans to request federal relief and prompted the Office of Emergency Services to provide local government assistance.

Only public assistance to local governments is currently eligible for reimbursement, the release said. But the county Office of Emergency Services is encouraging business owners who incurred losses or whose properties were damaged as a result of the storms to report the damages.

The county will compile the reports and give them to state authorities to help determine if the county qualifies for a U.S. Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan Declaration or a Physical Disaster Declaration.

Business owners who would like to report damages or economic loss should access forms at recoverslo.org/en/storm-recovery. Owners will be asked to submit their name, phone number, address, a brief overview of damages incurred and anticipated economic losses.