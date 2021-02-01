Weather News
Big Sur video shows what it’s like driving up to gaping hole in Hwy. 1 – and flying over it
The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has released new video of the mudslide that washed out two lanes of the scenic route near Rat Creek last week, showing the road leading up to and an aerial view of the collapse.
The video, shot from the dashboard of a car, shows numerous smaller slides on rain-drenched cliff faces, with mud splattered across the highway leading up to the gaping hole where the lanes once stood.
Separate drone footage also shows the severity of the slide, with a mass of splintered wood and rock at the bottom of the deep mud-made ravine.
The highway is currently closed from Ragged Point to Deetjen’s Inn, according to Caltrans, as crews work to clean up damage along the entire route, not just the Rat Creek washout.
A timeline for when the road could be repaired has not yet been released. Caltrans signed an emergency $5 million contract with San Luis Obispo-based construction company Papich Construction on Thursday to assist with repairs.
Caltrans noted the town of Big Sur to the north of the washout is still open.
