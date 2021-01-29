Weather News

Newsom declares state of emergency in SLO, Monterey counties

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties due to the winter storms that plagued the area this week.

According to a news release, Newsom issued an emergency proclamation Friday evening because of the storms “that have threatened to cause mud and debris flows, forced the evacuation of thousands of residents and damaged critical infrastructure, including washing out a portion of Highway 1.

The emergency proclamation directs Caltrans to formally request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program and the Office of Emergency Services to provide assistance to local governments, according to the release.

According to the proclamation, Newsom found “that the conditions caused by winter storms in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties, by reason of their magnitude, are or are likely to be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment, and facilities of any single local government and require the combined forces of a mutual aid region or regions to appropriately respond.”

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service