Newsom declares state of emergency in SLO, Monterey counties

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties due to the winter storms that plagued the area this week.

According to a news release, Newsom issued an emergency proclamation Friday evening because of the storms “that have threatened to cause mud and debris flows, forced the evacuation of thousands of residents and damaged critical infrastructure, including washing out a portion of Highway 1.”

The emergency proclamation directs Caltrans to formally request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program and the Office of Emergency Services to provide assistance to local governments, according to the release.

According to the proclamation, Newsom found “that the conditions caused by winter storms in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties, by reason of their magnitude, are or are likely to be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment, and facilities of any single local government and require the combined forces of a mutual aid region or regions to appropriately respond.”