Paso Robles man who allegedly stabbed farm worker to death appears in court

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced that Fausto Ortega Maldonado, 28, was arrested in the stabbing death of Primitivo Pacheco-Ortega in the North County last month.

A rural Paso Robles man accused of stabbing a migrant farm worker to death made his first appearance Tuesday in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

Fausto Ortega Maldonado, 28, was arrested Aug. 23 on suspicion of killing 20-year-old Primitivo Pacheco Ortega, whose body was found on the side of the road off Estrella Road near Hog Canyon in July.

The District Attorney’s Office filed a single charge of murder against Ortega Maldonado late Monday.

At his arraignment Tuesday, Ortega Maldonado was advised of the charge against him but entered no plea as the court considers an appropriate attorney to appoint, according to court records.

Primitivo Pacheco Ortega, 20, was found stabbed to death in rural Paso Robles on July 7, 2019. Courtesy photo

Ortega Maldonado had already been in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he was serving a 60-day sentence for a felony domestic violence conviction, records show.

Ortega Maldonado pleaded no contest to the charge in May, and he began serving his sentence on July 26.

On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Dodie Harman ordered that he remain in custody at the County Jail without bail.

On July 7, Pacheco Ortega, was found dead with “multiple stab wounds” off Estrella Road near Hog Canyon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He did not have any identification on him when he was found, and detectives identified him through fingerprints, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Monday announcing his arrest.

Ortega Maldonado is due back in court to enter a plea Sept. 4.

Staff writers Lindsey Holden and Gabby Ferreira contributed to this report.